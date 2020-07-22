Since the pandemic started, the BCGEU has been working very hard to ensure that you are treated fairly and equitably in light of the many changes imposed by the response to the pandemic.



The BCGEU achieved the following results for our efforts.



First, through the BCGEU's extensive lobbying efforts to government on your behalf, you will receive Temporary Pandemic Pay of $4 per straight time hour worked for all hours worked for the 16 weeks starting on March 15, 2020 (and ending on July 5, 2020). For full time employees working 40 hours per week this will mean an add to pay before deductions of $2560 . More information about the Temporary Pandemic Pay can be found here.



Second, through the BCGEU's involvement in the provincial single site framework discussions with the Province and HEABC your pay will move to the Health Sector collective agreement rate effective the date the single site order took effect at your worksite . In many cases this will be substantially above what you are paid now. The Health Sector agreement that applies to you depends on what kind of facility you work in and what kind of work you do.



In order to determine the correct rate of pay, the BCGEU has to classify all the jobs covered by the single site orders (several hundred jobs) and this work is happening as quickly as possible. Some of your employers haven't provided job descriptions to us and we need them to complete the classification work. We're following up on this to ensure that we get the job descriptions as quickly as possible to determine your pay rate while the single site order is in place. Regardless of when the work is completed, the wage increases will be retroactive to the effective date of the single site order for your worksite.



Third, the single site transition framework has a dispute resolution process similar to a grievance process that will ensure that if you're not receiving what has been agreed there is a way to resolve that dispute quickly and enforce compliance.



We feel it's important to say that we don't believe these results could have been achieved without a provincial government that genuinely cares about workers. This government consults us about the things that affect you and listens, the previous one didn't do either. John Horgan's NDP are working hard to reverse almost two decades of damage incurred by the government they replaced.



If you have any questions, please contact your shop steward or Local Chair.



In Solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Component Vice-President

Cina Opel, 1st Vice Chairperson

Richard Ziemianski, 2nd Vice Chairperson

Joel Blanco, 3rd Vice Chairperson

Thomas Christen, Treasurer

Marilyn McLean, Recording Secretary





UWU/MoveUP