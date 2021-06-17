It is with deep sadness we have to inform you of the sudden passing of a member of the BCGEU family. Tristan Montjoy was a valued member of the Conservation Officer Service, part of the BCGEU component 20, and stationed in Fort St. John.

Tristan has been a BCGEU member since 2015. In addition to his work in the COS, he also worked in the BC Wildfire Service and was passionate about protecting our natural resources for future generations.

Tristan grew up in Lillooet and was proud of his St'át'imc Nation and Haida Nation heritage.