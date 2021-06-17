Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
It is with deep sadness we have to inform you of the sudden passing of a member of the BCGEU family. Tristan Montjoy was a valued member of the Conservation Officer Service, part of the BCGEU component 20, and stationed in Fort St. John.
Tristan has been a BCGEU member since 2015. In addition to his work in the COS, he also worked in the BC Wildfire Service and was passionate about protecting our natural resources for future generations.
Tristan grew up in Lillooet and was proud of his St'át'imc Nation and Haida Nation heritage.
Our deepest condolences are with the officer's family, community and to the members of the COS.