It is with deep sadness we have to inform you of the sudden passing of one of our valued members. Suzanne Strymecki was a member of the BCGEU's component 6 and worked on the specialized services team of the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction in New Westminster.

Suzanne worked tirelessly to support her clients and co-workers, and she was a friend to many. She was also active in your union as a steward and occupation health & safety representative. She could be counted on to advocate on behalf of her coworkers.

Your union sends its condolences to Suzanne's family, friends and coworkers. It's always difficult and sad to lose a colleague, especially when it is so unexpected. Many of us form meaningful relationships at work.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, three daughters, her mother and other family members.





