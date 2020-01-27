Your collective agreement expires on July 31, 2020 and your bargaining committee will need your input in order to identify membership priorities and draft "new" proposed changes to the agreement.



This will be your opportunity to have a direct effect on the bargaining process. Please take a few minutes to complete the questionnaire and return it to the BCGEU Okanagan area office (by email, fax or drop off at the office). Your responses will be reviewed by the BCGEU bargaining committee and will be kept confidential.



Thank you for taking the time to complete this questionnaire.



We will provide you with ongoing updates once bargaining commences with the employer.

PLEASE RETURN QUESTIONNAIRE TO THE BCGEU BY FEBRUARY 18, 2020 AT 5 P.M .

1064 Borden Avenue, Kelowna, BC V1Y 6A8

Fax: 250-763-9233 / 1-800-946-0252 (toll-free)

In solidarity,



Cathy Seagris

Staff Representative









