I am the staff rep bargaining your next collective agreement along with Ani Gugasyan who is your bargaining committee.

As your collective agreement has now expired, we are eager to get started bargaining a new collective agreement with the Employer. Before we do, we need to hear from you what you want to see in your next collective agreement. For example, do you want a wage increase? Would you like to see more vacation days? Maybe you are interested in better language for training or professional development. Whatever your priorities are for bargaining, we want to know.



To better understand your priorities, please complete the attached bargaining survey and join us for a meeting on April 28th from 6:30-7:30pm on Zoom . Please return your bargaining surveys to myself by email or to Ani in person no later than April 28th, 2022.

Look forward to meeting all of you!



Please contact the area office to get the Zoom link information



In solidarity



Ani Gugasyan, Bargaining Committee Member

Jennifer Arnold, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF bargaining questionaire here





UWU/MoveUP