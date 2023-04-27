Your Post-Secondary Instructors Bargaining Committee is happy to report we have reached settlement at all five bargaining units included under the IBC Common Agreement: Okanagan College, Coast Mountain College, Northern Lights College, Selkirk College and Camosun College.



The ratification process can now begin at each of the individual colleges and will include voting on both the common and local agreement on the ballot.



Full details on the settlement will be provided shortly and membership meetings, with your local bargaining committee, will be scheduled to review the package and answer questions. Ratification voting will take place, online, following the meetings. Date and time to be announced soon.



Please remind your co-workers to sign up to get important updates by email and ensure that your contact information is current. If you know a co-worker who is not getting these emails, forward this to them and tell them to sign up here. If they aren't getting emails, we don't have their contact info.



In solidarity,



Your Post-Secondary Instructors Bargaining Committee (IBC):

Cam McRobb (Committee Chair) - Okanagan College, Local 70

Seth Downs - Coast Mountain College, Local 712

Rob-Roy Douglas - Northern Lights College, Local 710

Dave Briggeman - Selkirk College, Local 709

Al Paterson - Camosun College, Local 701

Linsay Buss - BCGEU Staff Negotiator





Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP