Your bargaining committee is pleased to report that your union and employer have scheduled an initial bargaining session April 7 and 8, 2022. To get ready for bargaining, your committee will meet on March 1, 2 and 15.

We will keep you informed throughout the pre-bargaining and bargaining periods and will send a bulletin whenever there's anything to report. If you or a co-worker does not receive these bulletins directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we don't have a current personal email address on file. If this is you, please connect with a member of your bargaining committee and have them pass your personal email address to the BCGEU. Members at Maeford Place who wish to contact a bargaining committee member may reach out to their local BCGEU area office for committee members' contact information.

In solidarity,

Ryley Smith, Bargaining Committee Chair (Lakeside Manor)

Luz Dionela, Bargaining Committee Member (Kiwanis Manor)

Chrystal Halvorson, Bargaining Committee Member (Lakeside Manor)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

