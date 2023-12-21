日本語版のダウンロードはこちらから。Download Japanese version here.



Your bargaining committee for Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society has met for two days to prepare to negotiate your first collective agreement with the Employer. Your committee has:

Selected Pinky Rose Mateo as Bargaining Committee Chair;

Received training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining;

Reviewed your bargaining survey priorities;

Reviewed employer human resources policies;

Reviewed an example collective agreement; and

Begun preparing proposals for the negotiating table.

We will meet again on January 9 and February 2, 2024, to complete our pre-bargaining preparations.



Initial bargaining sessions with the Employer are scheduled for February 9 and 12, 2024. We are seeking additional bargaining dates in March and April. We will keep you informed as our work progresses.



If you have any questions or concerns, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Pinky Rose Mateo, Bargaining Committee Chair

Yumiko Turco, Bargaining Committee Member

Satomi Yoneda, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP