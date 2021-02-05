Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Product Services - 2370 United Blvd, Coquitlam New shop steward - BCGEU

Product Services - 2370 United Blvd, Coquitlam New shop steward - BCGEU

Published on February 05, 2021

Nominations closed for 1 (one) steward position on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

We are pleased to announce that Kristopher Vallette is the new steward at Product Services and will join your existing steward team.

Please join us in wishing Kristopher well in their new position.

 

In Solidarity,

Paula Dribnenki
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 



UWU/MoveUP