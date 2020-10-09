 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on October 09, 2020

The bargaining process has been a lengthy one. We have been at the bargaining table for 35 days and the parties reached an impasse on our last day of negotiations last week. We remain apart on multiple issues, two very important proposals remaining are wage parity with sky train and improved sick leave. At the moment, we cannot recommend a settlement on the basis of what's left outstanding. While we understand the bargaining process involves give and take, there are certain areas we must bridge the gap. Both the employer and your Bargaining Committee have agreed to meet next Wednesday to see if a settlement can be reached.

Your support throughout this round of bargaining is appreciated. We may need to seek additional direct support following our Wednesday bargaining session. 

Please don't hesitate to contact your bargaining committee and don't buy into the rumour mill.

In solidarity,

Kirsten Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member
Dave Barton, Bargaining Committee Member
Nick Lee, Bargaining Committee Member
Shant Khachadur, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Staff Representative – Negotiations

 

