Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Protrans - Looking to bridge the gap – Key bargaining date next Wednesday, Oct 14th - BCGEU
Published on October 09, 2020
The bargaining process has been a lengthy one. We have been at the bargaining table for 35 days and the parties reached an impasse on our last day of negotiations last week. We remain apart on multiple issues, two very important proposals remaining are wage parity with sky train and improved sick leave. At the moment, we cannot recommend a settlement on the basis of what's left outstanding. While we understand the bargaining process involves give and take, there are certain areas we must bridge the gap. Both the employer and your Bargaining Committee have agreed to meet next Wednesday to see if a settlement can be reached.
Your support throughout this round of bargaining is appreciated. We may need to seek additional direct support following our Wednesday bargaining session.
Please don't hesitate to contact your bargaining committee and don't buy into the rumour mill.
In solidarity,
Kirsten Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member Dave Barton, Bargaining Committee Member Nick Lee, Bargaining Committee Member Shant Khachadur, Bargaining Committee Member Gary Bennett, Staff Representative – Negotiations