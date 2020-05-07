Layoff notices – COVID-19 update, May 7

As you know, your employer has determined that they will begin doing layoffs shortly. Please be assured that our union is working with your employer to negotiate the terms of these layoffs, and we will get the best deal possible in these very difficult circumstances. Though negotiations are ongoing, lay-off notices will likely be going out before a finalized deal is struck. The parties will communicate out any details as soon as they are available.

We know this is a very stressful time for everyone at Protrans, especially those who may be directly impacted by the layoffs. Your shop stewards are working diligently to ensure that your concerns and questions are addressed through this time, and to ensure that our union achieves the best results possible in our labour adjustment consultation. Please continue to reach out to your stewards through this process.

In solidarity,

Megan McKinney,

Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP