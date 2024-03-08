We are pleased to advise that Bargaining has begun for a 4th Collective agreement between the BCGEU and your employer. We anticipate these proposals will take significant time to work through and we ask for your patience, so we can do the best possible job on your behalf. During our bargaining this week, we have negotiated a protocol agreement and have exchanged all non-monetary proposals. We have 8 more days scheduled in May.



Kindly log in to the BCGEU Member Portal to update your contact information and to ensure that you will be receiving bargaining updates in a timely manner at https://members.bcgeu.ca/login



Your Bargaining Committee,



Shant Khachadur, Bargaining Committee Member

Kirsten Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Tarvinder Gidda, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Doiron, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



