Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On November 7, 2020, the Provincial Health Officer made a number of orders that affect our office openings. As a result, the BCGEU has made the decision to close the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Headquarters offices starting Monday, November 9, 2020 for a minimum of two weeks.
The other BCGEU offices will remain open with members able to attend meetings by appointment only and guided by
in-person meetings principles. Members will be required to complete and return a
declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read,
understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Nov. 8):
As of Monday November 9, 2020, the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland and Headquarter offices will be closed in response to the recent orders from the Provincial Health Officer.
After our second call for nominations, we are pleased to inform you that your bargaining committee has been selected by acclamation. Your representatives are:
Jan Brewer (Armstrong/Vernon), Bargaining Committee Chair
Patti Hughes (Harrop), Bargaining Committee Member
Marcel Ouellet (Campbell River), Bargaining Committee Member
Congratulations to your committee and thanks to them for stepping up to participate in this very important role representing all PRT members at the bargaining table.
After touching base with the committee, we will be sending out a bargaining survey to assist the committee in determining the priorities of the members at Armstrong/Vernon, Campbell River, Red Rock and Harrop work sites. Please watch for the survey and ensure you respond.