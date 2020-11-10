 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. PRT Growing Services Ltd. - Bargaining Committee selected - BCGEU

Published on November 10, 2020

After our second call for nominations, we are pleased to inform you that your bargaining committee has been selected by acclamation. Your representatives are:

  • Jan Brewer (Armstrong/Vernon), Bargaining Committee Chair
  • Patti Hughes (Harrop), Bargaining Committee Member
  • Marcel Ouellet (Campbell River), Bargaining Committee Member

Congratulations to your committee and thanks to them for stepping up to participate in this very important role representing all PRT members at the bargaining table.

After touching base with the committee, we will be sending out a bargaining survey to assist the committee in determining the priorities of the members at Armstrong/Vernon, Campbell River, Red Rock and Harrop work sites. Please watch for the survey and ensure you respond.

In solidarity,

Andrea Davis, Staff Representative, Negotiations

 

