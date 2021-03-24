Your bargaining committee resumed meetings and met for two days on March 16 and 23. We reviewed bargaining surveys and have identified priorities for bargaining. We will be meeting again on April 1 and 9 to finalize our bargaining proposals and are also planning to set membership meeting dates and times for each worksite. Details for these meetings will follow.

If you were not able to send in a bargaining survey, we encourage you to contact your bargaining committee directly to bring forward your priorities for bargaining. You can send an email with your priorities to [email protected] and type "PRT Bargaining" in the subject line.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

Please feel free to forward this to anyone we may have missed.

We will keep you updated as we continue through this process. Thank you for your support.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Jan Brewer - Vernon/Armstrong

Patti Hughes - Harrop

Marcel Ouellet - Campbell River

Selena Kongpreecha, Staff Representative - Negotiations

