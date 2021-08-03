Bargaining has had a slow start. We prepared for negotiations, reviewed surveys and finalized proposals. Due to scheduling challenges, we finally met with the Employer virtually to exchange proposals on June 22nd. We had a positive first meeting and we meet with them again on August 12th. We hope to continue to schedule more regular meetings as summer ends and as the Employer gets used to meeting with us online.

We are looking forward to having more in-depth discussion next week and will provide you with more regular updates as we move forward in this process.

Feel free to share this email with a co-worker that we might have missed.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU

Thank you for your patience and ongoing support.

In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee:

Jan Brewer - Armstrong/Vernon

Patti Hughes - Harrop

Marcel Ouellet - Campbell River

Selena Kongpreecha, Staff Representative - Negotiations

