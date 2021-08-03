Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE CLOSURE (Jul 20):
The Castlegar office is currently closed, as a result of a safety precaution, until further notice. Staff continue to work from home. For assistance, please contact the area office.
Bargaining has had a slow start. We prepared for negotiations, reviewed surveys and finalized proposals. Due to scheduling challenges, we finally met with the Employer virtually to exchange proposals on June 22nd. We had a positive first meeting and we meet with them again on August 12th. We hope to continue to schedule more regular meetings as summer ends and as the Employer gets used to meeting with us online.
We are looking forward to having more in-depth discussion next week and will provide you with more regular updates as we move forward in this process.
Your bargaining committee:
Jan Brewer - Armstrong/Vernon Patti Hughes - Harrop Marcel Ouellet - Campbell River Selena Kongpreecha, Staff Representative - Negotiations