Have you voted yet? A strong strike vote and a high turnout are critical to reaching a deal that members – you – will want to ratify. Why should you vote yes? The bottom line is any wage offer that doesn’t include cost of living protection (COLA) is a wage cut. No worker should be expected to take a wage cut. That’s why a strong “YES” vote is so important.



By delivering a strong strike mandate, we will be sending a powerful message to your employer that cost-of-living protection for wages is still the top priority this round of bargaining and that we are not wavering on that. We remain steadfast on achieving a fair wage increase, and we stand united.



How to vote:

The strike vote deadline is coming up fast, so vote as soon as possible. All ballots must be received at BCGEU HQ or at any BCGEU area office before 5 p.m. on Friday, June 17th.



If you have still not had the opportunity to cast your ballot in the strike vote, there is still time:



Vote with your steward or worksite contact: At most worksites, a steward or worksite contact is distributing ballots and administering the vote at the worksite. Contact [email protected] if you’re not sure who your worksite contact is.



Vote at a BCGEU area office. You can vote at any BCGEU area office between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.



Vote at our Strike Vote Zone Houses in Victoria and Burnaby

You can vote at the Victoria or Burnaby Zone Houses:



Victoria Zone House

1250 Quadra Victoria

Mon, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Tues, Wed, Thurs 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fri, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.



Burnaby Zone House

4423 Ledger Ave, Burnaby

Tues, Wed, Thurs 9 a.m.-7 p.m.



Important voting reminder to include your Member ID: You will need your member ID to vote. For your convenience, your Member ID is:



Resources and contact info:





In the News

BCGEU President Stephanie Smith – who also serves as Chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee – spoke with My PG Now reporter Brendan Pawliw yesterday about the current status of the strike vote and what possible job action could look like.



Member Portal

Does our union have your personal email address and phone number on file? Log in to the Member Portal here to ensure your contact information is up-to-date. If you’ve forgotten your password, you can reset it here.



A reminder that we may need to reach you by phone or text message, so we recommend providing a cell phone number to ensure you don’t miss any information. If you don’t have a cell phone, be sure to provide a phone number where we can reach you.





Thanks again for your ongoing support.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Kayla Woodruff, Member at Large - Component 6

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff



















