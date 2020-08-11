Have you witnessed or experienced racism within the B.C. healthcare system?

Right now, an independent investigation is looking into anti-Indigenous racism in B.C.'s healthcare system, and the investigation team is inviting healthcare workers to support the investigation by taking a short, anonymous survey about their experiences.



The survey closes on August 27th, so there's no time to waste. Will you take this short survey today?



Click here to take the survey



Note: Participating in the survey is entirely optional. You can participate anonymously, and your privacy will be respected.



Health Minister Adrian Dix appointed Mary-Ellen Turpel-Lafond to lead this independent investigation earlier this year, following troubling reports of anti-Indigenous racism within the healthcare system.



The investigation is trying to understand the presence and extent of anti-Indigenous racism in the B.C. healthcare system, and it will release a report with recommendations to address racism in the system.



But to do this important work, the investigation team needs to hear from people who work in healthcare – and that's where you come in.



will you share your experiences working in healthcare by filling out the survey before the August 27th deadline? It just takes a few minutes, and it will help the investigators get a clear picture of what's going on in our healthcare system.



BCGEU members have stood up against racism and hate time and time again. We've marched in the streets, and passed resolutions at our conventions to support a more equitable and inclusive world.



Now, we need to help investigators get to the bottom of troubling reports of systemic racism in the B.C. healthcare system. I hope you'll join me in filling out this short survey today.



In solidarity,



Scott De Long

BCGEU Vice President for Component 8 – Community Health Services



Mahen Ramdharry

BCGEU Vice President for Component 4 – Health Services



PS – If you would rather answer these questions by phone than enter your responses online, please call toll-free at: 1-888-600-3078.



If you have any questions on this survey, please contact: addressing_racism@gov.B.C.ca.



Answering the survey questions will not affect your position in your workplace. This survey seeks to benefit Indigenous peoples' care by providing information which will support the provision of safe quality health care services, and to improve the experience of Indigenous people working in B.C.'s health system.





