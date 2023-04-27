More and more workers have been reporting to their shop stewards that they are being forced to work overtime.

Article 16.8 – Right to Refuse Overtime

When an employee is requested to work overtime on a scheduled workday or on a scheduled day off, the employee may decline to work such overtime. Only in cases of emergency may an employee be required to work overtime. If an employee is required to work overtime, the Employer must clearly state to the Employee that the overtime is mandatory.



Working forced overtime can seriously affect your health and family commitments, and it is the Union's goal to keep the use of forced overtime to an absolute minimum.



What is an emergency:

A sudden unexpected or unforeseen situation or occurrence or set of circumstances demanding an immediate action.

Operational requirements or short staffing alone do not constitute an emergency.

If you are forced to work overtime, you are entitled to file a grievance. Please contact one of your local shop stewards if you would like to begin this process or contact the Union at 604- 215-1499. If you are working excessive or forced overtime, please let a shop steward or myself know by email at [email protected].



In solidarity,



Katie Marvin

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP