Raincity Housing (Chilliwack) Seeking Members Interested in Health & Safety - BCGEU

Published on June 01, 2020

Getting involved with Occupational Health & Safety is a great way for union members to contribute. As a safety committee member you will help ensure your employer is following OH&S regulations. You can raise the profile of health and safety and improve your working environment. Would you like to serve on an Occupational Health & Safety Committee at your worksite? 


Expression of interest is open for members interested in sitting on the OHS committee and will close on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 5:00pm. 


Members of the Committee are entitled to participate in all committee functions with no loss of pay. and are entitled to 8 hours of annual educational leave without loss of pay or other benefits.

If you are interested in serving on your OH&S committee or would like more information please contact MJ Colquhoun via email at mj.colquhoun@live.ca by5:00pm on Monday, June 15, 2020:


In solidarity


MJ Colquhoun
Local 804 Chair


