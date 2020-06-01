Getting involved with Occupational Health & Safety is a great way for union members to contribute. As a safety committee member you will help ensure your employer is following OH&S regulations. You can raise the profile of health and safety and improve your working environment. Would you like to serve on an Occupational Health & Safety Committee at your worksite?



Expression of interest is open for members interested in sitting on the OHS committee and will close on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 5:00pm.



Members of the Committee are entitled to participate in all committee functions with no loss of pay. and are entitled to 8 hours of annual educational leave without loss of pay or other benefits.



If you are interested in serving on your OH&S committee or would like more information please contact MJ Colquhoun via email at mj.colquhoun@live.ca by5:00pm on Monday, June 15, 2020:





In solidarity





MJ Colquhoun

Local 804 Chair





Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of OHS representative job description here





UWU/MoveUP