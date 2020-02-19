As a Union, we fundamentally believe in ensuring our members are aware of their rights. Memorandum of Agreement #1, #3, and #4 outline your right to be referred to the Enhanced Disability Management Program (EDMP).

Referral to EDMP

All regular Employees shall be referred to EDMP:

When they have 5 days off work due to an injury or illness unrelated to the workplace

When they have 1 day off work due to an injury or illness related to the workplace (i.e.: WCB)

Participation in the program is mandatory

Participation is voluntary if you continue to work but choose to self-refer due to an illness, injury

Casual Employees should be referred to EDMP when:

You can self-refer due to any illness or injury that is either keeping you from working, or struggling at work

Casual employees who require an accommodation need to be enrolled into EDMP for the accommodation process

Services provided to casual employees who self-refer are considered on a case by case basis and are at the discretion of the Employer

EDMP Program Goals

Members who participate in the program will benefit from a holistic Case Management Plan (CMP) that may include medical intervention, transitional work (TW), a graduated return to work (GRTW), workplace modifications, vocational rehabilitation and/or retraining.

The goals of EDMP are:

Reasonably address all barriers to return to work. Those barriers may include medical, personal, vocation or workplace issues

Provide early and ongoing support to maintain a connection to your workplace and/or

Facilitate a timely and safe return to work

If the Employer does not refer you, refuses to acknowledge your self-referral, or requests medical be submitted directly to them, please contact a steward to complete step one of the grievance procedure. When you are in EDMP all medical forms should only go to the EDMP. Your Human Resources department should not be asking for medical notes or discussing any of your medical information.

For more information on the Enhanced Disability Management program speak to your CBA EDMP Union Advocate Sheryl Quail at 604 828-2815.

Duty to Accommodate

Under the Human Rights Code, Employers have a duty to accommodate the needs of people with disabilities, to the point of undue hardship. Accommodations are changes in work that allow people to take work (i.e.: no lifting). These accommodations allow people equal access to work.

All accommodations, if you are a regular or casual, need to go through the EDMP. An accommodation, be it temporary or permanent, will need objective medical to support the accommodation and it is done through the EDMP and kept confidential within the program. The Disability Management Professional is only allowed to share with the Employer and the Union the limitations, restrictions and if the accommodation is temporary or permanent.

LTD Applications

If you are covered by the Long Term Disability Plan outlined in Appendix 2, which is largely only Regular Employees who have passed probation, you should be provided with an LTD application by the Employer 90 days after the initial date of illness or injury.

Please complete the forms as soon as you receive them since we want to ensure that your coverage is seamless and you start receiving benefits as soon as you are entitled to them.

If you have questions or concerns please feel free to reach out to a steward. If you do not know who your stewards are or how to contact them please contact:

The BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office at 604 215-1499 for Area 03 members

The BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office at 604 882-0111 for Area 04 members

In Solidarity

Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative



