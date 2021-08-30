Click here to find info on COVID-19

RainCity Housing & Support Society - New Steward - BCGEU

Published on August 30, 2021

Nominations have closed for two (2) steward positions at Peer Services Programs on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

We are pleased to announce that Shannah Liberman has been acclaimed as the new steward at Raincity Housing and Support Society – Peer Services

In solidarity

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

