RainCity Housing & Support Society – Downtown Eastside Programs – The Budzey, Jubilee Rooms, The Lux, Princess Rooms, The Vivian, Triage & Windchimes- Re-opening of steward elections - BCGEU

Published on September 28, 2021

Steward Elections are re-opened for RainCity Housing & Support Society - Downtown Eastside Programs - Budzey, Jubilee, Lux, Princess Rooms, Vivian, Triage & Windchimes.

Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now re-opened and will close at 5:00pm Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Please email, fax or mail your nomination forms to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office:

  • BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
  • Fax: 604-215-1410
  • Email: [email protected]

If you have any questions please call the area office at 604-215-1499 or toll free at 1‑888-238-0239.

 

In solidarity

Rhonda Karaboitis
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 

