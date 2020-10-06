 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. RainCity Housing & Support Society Princess Rooms - New steward - BCGEU

RainCity Housing & Support Society Princess Rooms - New steward - BCGEU

Published on October 06, 2020

Nominations closed for 1 steward position on Monday, September 28, 2020.

We are pleased to announce that Chantel Mojackie has been acclaimed as the new steward at RainCity Housing & Support Society – Princess Rooms.

Please join us in wishing Chantel well in their new position.

In Solidarity,

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here 

UWU/MoveUP