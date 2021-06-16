Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
RainCity Housing & Support Society Vivian - 512 E Cordova St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1L7 - Call for Shop Stewards - BCGEU
Published on June 16, 2021
Nominations are now open for 2 (two) steward position at your worksites and will close on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.
Some of the roles of a steward are:
Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.
Listening to co-workers about their issues.
Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.
Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.
Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.