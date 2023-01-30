Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on February 27, 2023

All 305 Members in Salmon Arm


COMPONENT:  COMMUNITY SOCIAL SERVICES
LOCAL:           305
DATE:            THURSDAY, MARCH 9, 2023
TIME(S):        12:00 p.m. OR 5:00 p.m.
PLACE:           Yan’s Restaurant - 880 21st Street NE, Salmon Arm, BC 
 


As food will be provided, please rsvp attendance and dietary restrictions to [email protected]
 

AGENDA

  • Ratification Meeting – Discuss Tentative Agreement
  • Information Session Only – No Voting will take place at this meeting


Details of the proposed settlement and information on voting has been emailed to all members and is available online at: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/css_ratification Keep checking this link for updates.         


