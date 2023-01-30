All 305 Members in Salmon Arm
COMPONENT: COMMUNITY SOCIAL SERVICES
LOCAL: 305
DATE: THURSDAY, MARCH 9, 2023
TIME(S): 12:00 p.m. OR 5:00 p.m.
PLACE: Yan’s Restaurant - 880 21st Street NE, Salmon Arm, BC
As food will be provided, please rsvp attendance and dietary restrictions to [email protected]
AGENDA
- Ratification Meeting – Discuss Tentative Agreement
- Information Session Only – No Voting will take place at this meeting
Details of the proposed settlement and information on voting has been emailed to all members and is available online at: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/css_ratification Keep checking this link for updates.
UWU/MoveUP
