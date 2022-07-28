Ratification update

Over the last two weeks, your bargaining committee has hosted 13 Telephone Town Halls (TTH) and webinars, where nearly 10,000 members of your bargaining unit participated and had the opportunity to hear directly from the committee about your tentative agreement. Watch the webinar here in case you missed it.



We’ve developed an FAQ based on the questions from the TTHs and webinars, addressing everything from wages and benefits to leaves, the “me too” clause, classifications, pandemic pay, TMAs (temporary market adjustments), flexible work, Appendix N, ratification details and more. Read the FAQ document here.



Please vote and have your say

Voting for your tentative agreement will be conducted electronically through an independent, third-party, online voting platform called Simply Voting. You will receive your voting credentials by email as well by regular mail. Voting on the tentative agreement opens at 8 a.m. on Monday, October 3rd and closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 17th. Learn about all the details pertaining to the e-voting process, including eligibility, credentials and counting here.



Make an informed decision

Have you had a chance to read the ratification document yet? Download a copy here.

Inside you’ll find:

an online wage calculator the full text of changes to the main agreement the full text of changes to your component agreement a form to request a printed copy of the ratification bulletin (You can also pick up a copy at your area office.)



Check in with your coworkers: are they receiving these updates?

Do you have co-workers who aren't getting these emails? Please tell them to sign up for the BCGEU Member Portal as soon as possible and make sure their personal email address is on file so we can email them their voting credentials.



This is your agreement: your vote, your voice.





In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President and Committee Chair

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Kayla Woodruff, First Vice President - Component 6

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff



