Thank you to all members that were able to attend and participate in the Information meetings yesterday. We appreciated your questions and comments.



Tomorrow, May 27th, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that didn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.



Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement, so please vote YES.

All online voting must be completed by

12:00 noon, Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020.



You can find a copy of the ratification document here.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Marcela Popovici, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Sherri Rudeloff, Bargaining Committee Member

Dennette Frisby, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





