Congratulations! We are pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has ratified with 100% of voters in favour of ratification!



Next Steps:



The Employer now needs to ratify the agreement. Once both parties have ratified the changes to your agreement will take effect on September 1, 2022.



We will then work with your employer to finalize your renewed collective agreement. This process can sometimes take a longer than expected and we appreciate your patience. In the meantime, please refer to your ratification document for a complete list of the changes to your agreement.



On behalf of your bargaining committee, thank you for your input and support during this round of bargaining and congratulations again!

In Solidarity,



Larisa Mills, BCGEU Staff Representative

Romeena Sidhu, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP