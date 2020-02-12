Retro Pay on Stat Holidays

In May 2019, a grievance was filed when the union was made aware that retro pay had not been applied to stat holidays. This grievance was successful and the union has reached a settlement with the Employer to pay retro on eight stat holidays in 2018. January 1, 2018 is not applicable because the rate of pay is determined based on the 30 days prior. The amounts will be paid out in cash directly to each member and will not be banked. This settlement puts more than $80K back into the hands of union members.

Level 1 First Aid Premium – Security Officers

A number of Security Officers filed a grievance in May 2018 on a violation of Article 21.3 of the Collective Agreement. A successful settlement has been reached with the Employer to resolve these grievances. The Employer has agreed to compensate the grievors with a premium of 75 cents per hour for all hours worked during the term of the current Collective Agreement providing they hold or have held a Level 1 First Aid certification. The remedy will only be granted to those that signed onto the grievance.

Safety Footwear – Kitchen Staff

Fifteen union members in the kitchen filed individual grievances on Article 24.2 Safety Footwear. The Union has reached a settlement that will provide for a one-time payment of up to $40 for non-slip shoes with receipt. The settlement applies to all Back of House Food and Beverage (Cooks, Kitchen Attendants and Dishwashers) employed on or before January 14, 2020. IMPORTANT: You must claim this benefit before April 30, 2020 with a receipt that confirms non-slip soles. If the receipt does not state 'non-slip-, keep the packaging to show to the Employer.

The Union is pleased to have assisted Grand Villa members in achieving these wins. Please take the time to thank your fellow union members for stepping up on your behalf.

In solidarity

Fateh Born, Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP