It is with heavy hearts that our union mourns the loss of one of our BCGEU family who lost her life today fighting a wildfire outside of Revelstoke.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to her family and community, both at home and in the BC Wildfire Service.

B.C. wildland firefighters are renowned for their teamwork and incredible service to our communities. Each and every one is committed to ensuring that their fellow members return from work safely while protecting our resources and our communities. Unfortunately, incidents like today's remind us all how dangerous this work can be.

As a union, we are committed to making occupational health and safety the highest priority in our worksites. Over the coming days, we will ensure that the WorkSafeBC investigation into the incident is thorough and that her colleagues have access to all necessary counselling and supports.

As fellow workers, we mourn her loss.





UWU/MoveUP