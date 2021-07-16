Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Jun 28):
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Click here to read more.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
Reminder - Community Social Service survey deadline - BCGEU
Reminder - Community Social Service survey deadline - BCGEU
Published on July 16, 2021
FINAL REMINDER – Last weekend before the deadline to complete local issues bargaining survey and submit your expression of interest The deadline to complete the survey and send in your expression of interest to participate in local issues bargaining is 5 pm on Monday, July 19.
If you still do not have a copy of your local issues agreement, please contact BCGEU Negotiations at [email protected] to let us know that you need a copy of your agreement. This email address is checked Monday – Friday between 8:30am and 5:00pm.
To complete the survey click here before the deadline.
If you are interested in participating on the local issues bargaining team, send your name, the name of your agency/employer, local and/or your worksite location and contact info to [email protected].