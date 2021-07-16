FINAL REMINDER – Last weekend before the deadline to complete local issues bargaining survey and submit your expression of interest



The deadline to complete the survey and send in your expression of interest to participate in local issues bargaining is 5 pm on Monday, July 19.



If you still do not have a copy of your local issues agreement, please contact BCGEU Negotiations at [email protected] to let us know that you need a copy of your agreement. This email address is checked Monday – Friday between 8:30am and 5:00pm.



To complete the survey click here before the deadline.



If you are interested in participating on the local issues bargaining team, send your name, the name of your agency/employer, local and/or your worksite location and contact info to [email protected].



We look forward to hearing from you!



In solidarity,



BCGEU Negotiations









UWU/MoveUP