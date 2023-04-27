Friends,



You will find attached to this notice two documents:

The Ratification Document which identifies the tentative changes to the 2019-2022 collective agreement; and The 2022 BCGEU Template Table Memorandum of Settlement establishing a common agreement standardizing collective agreements in post-secondary in areas of common issues at Northern Lights College, BCIT, Coast Mountain College, Douglas College, JIBC, Kwantlen Polytechnique and Okanagan College. Notably, the negotiated general wage increases, agreement to move to a common salary scale, and the establishment of a Joint Committee on Benefits Administration.

You will be voting on the Ratification Document and Memorandum of Settlement as one. There will be no ability to vote on each document separately. Assuming ratification, the provisions of those two documents will constitute your collective agreement.



YOUR BARGAINING COMMITTEE IS RECOMMENDING APPROVAL OF THE TENTATIVE SETTLEMENT

The ratification vote will be conducted electronically using Simply Voting. Polls will open Monday, June 5 at 8:00 a.m. and close Friday, June 16 at 5:00 p.m.



Simply Voting is a secure, confidential online election platform accessible by smartphone, tablet or computer. When the polls open you will receive an email from Simply Voting containing an Elector ID and Password. You will need that information to access the ballot as well as the voting instructions. Votes are counted through the Simply Voting platform. The BCGEU only receives the certified results that are not associated with any member names or identities. Individual votes are anonymous.



In solidarity,



Jamie Bond, Chairperson, Bargaining Committee

Juanita Fraser, Bargaining Committee

Robyn Mallia, Bargaining Committee

Paola Rodriguez Ruah, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations Staff Representative



