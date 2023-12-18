Click here to find info on COVID-19

REMINDER: Member-to-Member Site Visit - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 18, 2023

Please join members of your Local 401 Executive, who will be hosting Member-to-Member worksite visits at Amica Beechwood Village.

This is an opportunity for members to ask questions and hear about issues and concerns in the workplace.

DATE:             December 20, 2023
TIME:              10 a.m.-12 p.m.
LOCATION:   Amica Beechwood Village (Private Dining Room), 2315 Mills Road

 

In solidarity,

Richard Ziemianski, Chairperson, Local 401
Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative


Download 2023-12-18 FYI - Site Visit Amica Beechwood Village Dec 20 2023 - REMINDER.pdf

