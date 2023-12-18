Please join members of your Local 401 Executive, who will be hosting Member-to-Member worksite visits at Amica Beechwood Village.
This is an opportunity for members to ask questions and hear about issues and concerns in the workplace.
DATE: December 20, 2023
TIME: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
LOCATION: Amica Beechwood Village (Private Dining Room), 2315 Mills Road
In solidarity,
Richard Ziemianski, Chairperson, Local 401
Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative
