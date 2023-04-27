On Wednesday, October 18 and Thursday October 19, drop-in meetings will be held to review the tentative agreement. Departments will allow for small groups to attend throughout the day. A Comprehensive Ratification document will be available for your review.

We look forward to meeting you and explaining the various aspects of the tentative agreement. You will be able to vote after the meeting. Your bargaining committee recommends that you vote "YES" to this tentative agreement.

Ratification & Information Meetings

Date: Tuesday, October 18th, 2023 & October 19th, 2023

Time: From 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Location: 4606 Canada Way, Burnaby, BC V5G 1K5

Downstairs Lunchroom





In Solidarity,



Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Daphne Kowalczyk, Bargaining Committee Member

Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative - Negotiations







Download PDF of notice here









UWU/MoveUP