This is a reminder to please take the HSPBA classification redesign survey here: HSPBA Appendix A Survey



As part of the 2019-2022 collective agreement, a joint working group of the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) and Health Employers' Association of BC (HEABC) was established to continue the work of modernizing the HSPBA classification system to address anomalies and regularize a number of professions and professional practice issues that have developed in a changing health care system.



$10 million was negotiated to fund the first steps of a wholesale restructuring of the classification system to address decades-old inequities in job categories.



Phased in over three years, the agreement is to make changes to the classification system that will address existing inequities, improve recruitment and retention, and support the government's modernizing of the health care delivery in the province, including the creation of community-based multidisciplinary health care teams.



The next step of the joint committee's work is to assess the circumstances of members' jobs that may be affected by the next steps of the modernization project as outlined in provisions (r), (s), and (t) of Appendix A of the Memorandum of Agreement re HSPBA Classification Redesign - Interim Agreement. (Reference: Pages 83-89 of the summary of changes to the HSPBA collective agreement.)



Members are asked to complete a survey to the best of their ability so that the union has the best information available in matching job functions to the appropriate classification and rate of pay.



Information gathered by the BCGEU is secure and solely for the purpose of establishing correct classification and wage rates for members in jobs captured by this phase of the classification redesign.



Deadline for completion of the survey is midnight, September 14, 2020.



Please access the survey here: HSPBA Appendix A Survey



For further information, please contact communications@bcgeu.ca





UWU/MoveUP