The following six members have been nominated to fill two positions on the bargaining committee for RCC, so voting is required:
- Emmanuel Carganilla
- Jo-Ann Medel
- Baljit Channa
- Nilda Pacris
- Marites Parman – candidate bio
- Ruby Villones
The order of candidates' names has been randomized for this bulletin-they will appear in this same random order on the ballot. Where there is no link to a candidate bio after a candidate's name, it means the candidate did not submit a bio by the deadline.
The two highest vote-getting candidates will be the regular committee members, and the third highest vote-getting candidate will be the alternate committee member.
Voting Information
This bargaining committee vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. Members will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on or before February 7th. Voting will open on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 9 AM and will close on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 5 PM. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.
A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-833-837-5223, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than March 4, 2022 at 9 AM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.
A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.
In solidarity,
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations
