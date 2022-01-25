The following six members have been nominated to fill two positions on the bargaining committee for RCC, so voting is required:

Emmanuel Carganilla

Jo-Ann Medel

Baljit Channa

Nilda Pacris

Marites Parman – candidate bio

Ruby Villones

The order of candidates' names has been randomized for this bulletin-they will appear in this same random order on the ballot. Where there is no link to a candidate bio after a candidate's name, it means the candidate did not submit a bio by the deadline.



The two highest vote-getting candidates will be the regular committee members, and the third highest vote-getting candidate will be the alternate committee member.



Voting Information



This bargaining committee vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. Members will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on or before February 7th. Voting will open on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 9 AM and will close on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 5 PM. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-833-837-5223, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than March 4, 2022 at 9 AM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.



A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations



