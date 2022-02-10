If you did not receive a voting link in your email inbox last week, please check your spam or junk folders. Voting link emails regularly get incorrectly flagged as spam or junk.



Look for "Scytl Credential Delivery System" as the sender and "Credential delivery" as the subject.



If you still cannot locate your voting link, please provide your full name, personal email address, and BCGEU member ID number (if you know it) to a steward so they can follow up with the Negotiations Department on your behalf.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP