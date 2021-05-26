Click here to find info on COVID-19

Results of Local 1203 Call for Nominations - BCGEU

Published on May 26, 2021

Please be advised that Cynthia Unrau and Patrick Chandler have been acclaimed to the positions of Member-at-Large.

The following members have been nominated to fill the Young Worker position and an election will be required:

  • Jasmeen Boparai
  • Amber Rold

The Recording Secretary position remains vacant.

In solidarity,

Matt Damario
Local Chair 1203


