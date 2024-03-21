"AgeCare UKG Vacation Entitlement Error

The Union has become aware of BCGEU members at AgeCare not being able to utilize their vacation entitlement. It is possible that this is due to an error with the employers UKG system.

For some members, they have no vacation balance in UKG and are unable to schedule any vacation for the year, yet they have not taken leave without pay and they have not utilized their full (or any) of their vacation entitlement. So, there should be vacation balance for them to use.



If you are experiencing these issues, or similar issues, you are encouraged to speak with a Steward and set up Step 1 meeting with your employer to try to resolve this issue.

If you disagree with your vacation balance and it is not corrected, you may need to file a grievance in order to protect the timelines of the grievance procedure and have the issued resolved.

Scheduling Stat Days Off in Lieu

We have also been notified that the employer is not allowing regular employees to schedule their Stat Days off in Lieu as per the collective agreement. Employees are being advised that they must accrue the stat day off in lieu, first, and this is a violation of the collective agreement.Please be advised that any regular who is denied the right to schedule their stat days off in lieu, due to the employers position of accrual, may have to file a grievance under article 16.4 and 17.2 of the collective agreement, if their request id's denied.

Please contact a steward if you are experiencing any of these issues.



Thank you,

AgeCare Union Bargaining Committee

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP