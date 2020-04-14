 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Right to refuse work information for supervisors at MCFD-COVID-19 Update - BCGEU

Right to refuse work information for supervisors at MCFD-COVID-19 Update - BCGEU

Published on April 14, 2020

Right to refuse work information for supervisors at MCFD

 

This information has been provided by the B.C. Public Service Agency for BCGEU members who act as supervisors at the MCFD.

Attachment is here.



UWU/MoveUP