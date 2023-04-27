Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
River Rock Casino - Food & Beverage & Theatre - Bargaining Committee Elections - Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on November 09, 2023
Nominations for the bargaining committee are now closed, and we have three nominations for two available positions:
Saxon Wang
Lilian Lagasca
Lynda Wines
Plans for the election process are underway and will be provided soon, along with copies of the biographies presented by the candidates.
To help ensure you receive a ballot and future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. You can use the same form to edit or update any of your existing contact information.
