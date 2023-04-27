Click here to find info on COVID-19

River Rock Casino - Food & Beverage & Theatre - Bargaining Committee Elections - Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 09, 2023

Nominations for the bargaining committee are now closed, and we have three nominations for two available positions:

  • Saxon Wang
  • Lilian Lagasca
  • Lynda Wines

 

Plans for the election process are underway and will be provided soon, along with copies of the biographies presented by the candidates.


To help ensure you receive a ballot and future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. You can use the same form to edit or update any of your existing contact information.

 

In Solidarity

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP