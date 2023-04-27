Nominations for the bargaining committee are now closed, and we have three nominations for two available positions:

Saxon Wang

Lilian Lagasca

Lynda Wines

Plans for the election process are underway and will be provided soon, along with copies of the biographies presented by the candidates.



To help ensure you receive a ballot and future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. You can use the same form to edit or update any of your existing contact information.

In Solidarity

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP