River Rock Casino - Food & Beverage & Theatre - Bargaining Update - Member Drop-in - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 26, 2024

Thanks very much to those of you that were able to drop by our last union caucus meeting on February 17th. We appreciated hearing your comments and getting feedback.

Your Bargaining Committee will be meeting in caucus one more time on Tuesday, Feb. 27th before meeting with the employer on March 5th


Please feel free to drop by between 11:30 am. and 1:30 pm. in the Similkameen Room in the conference centre. Your bargaining committee will be available to answer any questions you might have. We look forward to seeing you there.
 
To help ensure you receive future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. You can use the same form to edit or update any of your existing contact information.
 
In solidarity,

Cherry Huang, Bargaining Unit Chairperson
Lilian Lagasca, Bargaining Committee member
Lynda Wines, Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here



