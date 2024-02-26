Thanks very much to those of you that were able to drop by our last union caucus meeting on February 17th. We appreciated hearing your comments and getting feedback.



Your Bargaining Committee will be meeting in caucus one more time on Tuesday, Feb. 27th before meeting with the employer on March 5th.



Please feel free to drop by between 11:30 am. and 1:30 pm. in the Similkameen Room in the conference centre. Your bargaining committee will be available to answer any questions you might have. We look forward to seeing you there.



To help ensure you receive future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. You can use the same form to edit or update any of your existing contact information.



In solidarity,

Cherry Huang, Bargaining Unit Chairperson

Lilian Lagasca, Bargaining Committee member

Lynda Wines, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations



