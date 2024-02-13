A special drop-in membership meeting has been scheduled as follows:

Please drop by between 2:30p.m. and 4:30p.m. for a bargaining update. Your bargaining committee will be available to answer any questions you might have. We look forward to seeing you there.

To help ensure you receive future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. You can use the same form to edit or update any of your existing contact information.

In solidarity,

Cherry Huang, Bargaining Unit Chairperson

Lilian Lagasca, Bargaining Committee member

Lynda Wines, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations

