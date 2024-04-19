Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that the BCGEU and River Rock Casino have settled on a Memorandum of Agreement to include all members working in the Food & Beverage & Theatre in the main River Rock collective agreement.



A copy of the River Rock collective agreement can be found HERE .



A copy of the River Rock Food & Beverage & Theatre MOA can be found HERE .



Placement onto the salary grid, under Appendix A, will be retroactive to January 1st, 2024. The employer is working on those calculations and the increases to pay to be implemented as soon as possible.



The current River Rock collective agreement expires on December 31st, 2025. There is now an additional seat on the Bargaining Committee to be elected from the members working in Food & Beverage & Theatre. Preparations for the next round of bargaining are planned to begin as early as Summer 2025.

To help ensure you receive future Union updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. You can use the same form to edit or update any of your existing contact information.



In solidarity,



Cherry Huang, Bargaining Unit Chairperson

Lilian Lagasca, Bargaining Committee member

Lynda Wines, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP