Please talk amongst yourselves and nominate co-workers for these important positions.



Nominations are now open for the F&B and Theatre Bargaining Committee, as per below:

Food & Beverage (F&B & Theatre) – two positions are open.

Only a BCGEU member in the F&B department can nominate a candidate for the bargaining committee and the candidate must be from the F&B or Theatre department. If more than two candidates are nominated, there will be an election. Only members working in that department can vote for their representatives on the Bargaining Committee. The 2 candidates with the most votes will be elected.

In this round of negotiations, Cherry Huang (main unit bargaining chairperson) will sit as a third representative on the committee.

In the future, F&B & Theatre will formally join the main bargaining unit.

Please note important correction: the Theatre department are also included. A member from the Theatre department can nominate or run for a position on the bargaining committee.

To be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be received at the BCGEU by 5:00 pm on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Each candidate who is nominated may provide with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or biography of 250 words or less which the Union will distribute to the membership if an election is required. Please note that the biography must accompany the nomination form and the nomination forms must be signed. Please read and follow the instructions carefully.



Please email or fax your completed nomination forms with Attn: Linsay Buss:



Fax: 604-294-5092;

Email : [email protected]



Thank you for your participation in this important process. Details of the election procedure (if required) will be distributed after the nomination period closes at 5:00pm on Thursday, October 12 . Should you have any questions about the process, please contact us directly at [email protected] or 604-291-9611.



To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. You can use the same form to edit or update any of your existing contact information.





Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here