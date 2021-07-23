We are pleased to announce the following members have been acclaimed to your bargaining committee.

Bargaining Committee Members

Hayman Sung - Guest Services Representative

Cherry Huang - Table Games Dealer-Supervisor

Hua Hsun (Watson) Tseng - Shop Steward/Cook

Congratulations to the successful candidates and thanks to all the nominees for letting their names stand for election in this important process.

The Bargaining Committee will soon be meeting to prepare proposals to present to the employer.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative - Negotiations

