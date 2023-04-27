BCGEU Executive Vice-President James Coccola, Component Vice-President Maria Middlemiss, and Staff Representative Sean Antrim, will be conducting worksite visits at RoadSafetyBC offices in Victoria on September 6th.
These visits will be to talk to you about your collective agreement and answer any questions or concerns you may have. We encourage you to come and meet with us during one of your breaks.
We will be making these worksite visits on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023:
- 10:30 a.m. – RoadSafetyBC Office at 880 Douglas Street
- 12:00 p.m. – RoadSafetyBC Office at 940 Blanshard Street
- 2:30 p.m. – RoadSafetyBC Office at 914 Yates Street
In Solidarity,
James Coccola, BCGEU Executive Vice-President
Maria Middlemiss, BCGEU Component Vice-President
Sean Antrim, BCGEU Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
