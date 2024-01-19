On January 11, 2024, the Union sent a communication to members at the location above, it advised that nominations were open for one (1) shop steward.

The nomination period has closed and because there was only one (1) member nominated, we are now able to acclaim Winter Stacey as shop steward. Congratulations Winter on becoming a shop steward!

Below is a list of Shop Stewards at Royal BC Museum, Victoria:

Anna Chinn

Derek Larson

Winter Stacey

In solidarity,

Jeremy Leveque, Local 0601 Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair

Ryan Wiederick, Local 2001 Chair

Sheila Knight, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





