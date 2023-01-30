Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on February 22, 2023

Nominations are now open for one (1) shop steward at the Royal BC Museum to join the current stewards:
 

  • Annie Mayse (presently away on a TA)
  • Derek Larson
  • Anna Chinn

 
The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:
 

March 8, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.


Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]

Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.


In solidarity,

Jeremy Leveque , Local 601 Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair
Ryan Wiederick, Local 2001 Chair
Sheila Knight, Staff Representative  



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

