Nominations are now open for one (1) shop steward at the Royal BC Museum to join Anna Chinn and Derek Larson.

The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

Thursday, January18, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]

Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.

In solidarity,

Jeremy Leveque, Local 0601 Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair

Ryan Wiederick, Local 2001 Chair

Sheila Knight, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP